Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ARCO opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,821,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,167,000 after acquiring an additional 116,034 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,801,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,001,000 after buying an additional 2,817,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,451,000 after buying an additional 399,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 170.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,582,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after buying an additional 2,888,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.