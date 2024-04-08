Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AFL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.58.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac has a twelve month low of $64.06 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,465,000 after buying an additional 605,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,682,000 after buying an additional 366,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,794,000 after buying an additional 107,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,297,000 after buying an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aflac by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,141,000 after buying an additional 794,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

