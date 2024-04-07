O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $17.93 on Friday, reaching $1,117.56. The stock had a trading volume of 278,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,860. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,084.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $998.31. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $855.88 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.