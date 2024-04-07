Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.29. 2,177,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,811. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

