Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 293 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tetra Tech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.00. 276,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,928. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.29 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

