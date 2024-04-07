Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,005 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 35,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,226. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.92 and a 1 year high of $46.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.