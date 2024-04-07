Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $3.59 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $401,215,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Salesforce by 99.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,196,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $675,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 23,653.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $370,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $301.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $318.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.15.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.97.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total value of $3,878,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,866,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,651,865.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 913,175 shares of company stock worth $262,199,146. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

