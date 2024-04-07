Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSK. UBS Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.94.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.15. The company had a trading volume of 343,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.41.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

