United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Sees Large Volume Increase

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 562,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 787,256 shares.The stock last traded at $57.81 and had previously closed at $56.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.81.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.45 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $256,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,165 shares of company stock valued at $367,057 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

