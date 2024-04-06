Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.40. 61,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 831,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,726,861 shares of company stock worth $30,202,386 over the last 90 days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.