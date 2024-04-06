51,512 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,140,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $317.58 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.60. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.45.

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at $46,010,591.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

