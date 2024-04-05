Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $5.92

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $5.74. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 177 shares.

Lavoro Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lavoro Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

Lavoro Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Lavoro during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $2,550,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.