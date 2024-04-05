Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $5.92

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $5.74. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 177 shares.
Lavoro Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lavoro Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro
Lavoro Company Profile
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
