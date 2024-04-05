Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Trading 5.8% Higher

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.12 and last traded at $38.94. Approximately 1,495,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,804,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUGT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,623,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $136,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

