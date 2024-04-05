KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 569 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on MA
Mastercard Stock Performance
MA stock opened at $469.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $438.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.97 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $469.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.99.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Stocks With Hot RSIs That Scream Further Gains
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Unusually High Volume Points to Upside in These Stocks
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.