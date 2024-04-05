Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

