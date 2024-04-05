Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 327 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider William Banyai sold 327 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $10,705.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,327,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

See Also

