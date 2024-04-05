Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 327 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider William Banyai sold 327 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $10,705.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,327,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Twist Bioscience Stock Performance
Twist Bioscience stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
