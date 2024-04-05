Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 3,431 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $24,119.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,920.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arteris Price Performance

Arteris stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $267.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 150.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arteris

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Arteris by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Arteris by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arteris during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arteris by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.