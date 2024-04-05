Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $60.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Roku

Roku Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.65. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,545 shares of company stock worth $6,626,535 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after acquiring an additional 380,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 85.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,986,000 after purchasing an additional 622,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.