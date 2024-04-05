Oxford Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Oxford Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.93. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OXM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.60. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after buying an additional 64,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,507,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,334,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

