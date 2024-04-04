United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 102.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,757 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 136,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,005 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 172,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 109,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 735,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $28.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.