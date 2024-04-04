Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 8.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at $23,134,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CHWY traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,101,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,008,029. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.90.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
