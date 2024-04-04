Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) EVP Sells $197,880.02 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 7,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $197,880.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNO opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.03. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. Analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. StockNews.com downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNO Financial Group

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.