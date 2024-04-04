Emeren Group’s (SOL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Emeren Group has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Emeren Group by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

