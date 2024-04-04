Analysts Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Target Price at $93.25

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 72.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMWD opened at $101.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.14. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.58.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

