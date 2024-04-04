Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Wells Fargo & Company restated their underweight rating on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $21.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $29.43.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,817,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after buying an additional 1,354,359 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,084,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,281,000 after purchasing an additional 169,395 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,817,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,615,000 after buying an additional 950,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

