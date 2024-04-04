Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Receives $4.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.36.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.96.
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Polestar Automotive Holding UK
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.