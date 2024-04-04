Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Receives $4.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 3.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth about $3,981,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 144.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 720,285 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 1,271.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 475,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth about $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

