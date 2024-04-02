Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. CONSOL Energy accounts for about 0.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CEIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CEIX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.83. 450,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.76. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.62.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

