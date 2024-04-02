Requisite Capital Management LLC Invests $224,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in X. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 250,311 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 16,065.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 1,132.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 106,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 381.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 173,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at about $7,435,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on X. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $41.40. 4,671,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,548. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.01. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

