Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Holdings Cut by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Caleres worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 8.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Caleres by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Caleres by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Caleres by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,514.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $382,066.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,269,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,002. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAL traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.27. 504,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,114. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.99. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.32 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

