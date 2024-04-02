Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generac alerts:

On Thursday, February 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.15. 1,741,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $230,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Generac

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.