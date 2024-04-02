George Jay Goldsmith Sells 25,750 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $230,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,010,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,933,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

George Jay Goldsmith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, George Jay Goldsmith sold 15,740 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $166,529.20.

On Monday, January 22nd, George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $215,012.50.

On Friday, January 19th, George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 2.4 %

COMPASS Pathways stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 663,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,528. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $585.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CMPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 186,040 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,899,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,516,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,812,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 169.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 510,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

