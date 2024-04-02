Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Insider Anil Chitkara Sells 50,000 Shares

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Anil Chitkara also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 3rd, Anil Chitkara sold 915 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $4,144.95.
Evolv Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ EVLV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,824,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,963. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $768.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.
About Evolv Technologies
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
