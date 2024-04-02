Bell Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bell Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE CRL traded down $7.01 on Tuesday, reaching $261.72. 393,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,623. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

