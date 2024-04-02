Bell Bank Has $480,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.3 %

AMAT stock traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $205.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,896. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.88. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.