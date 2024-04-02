Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 16,150 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

