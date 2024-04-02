iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,141,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 2,256,902 shares.The stock last traded at $110.08 and had previously closed at $110.07.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4819 per share. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

