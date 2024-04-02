iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,141,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 2,256,902 shares.The stock last traded at $110.08 and had previously closed at $110.07.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.29.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4819 per share. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.