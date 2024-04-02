Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $54.51

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.51 and last traded at $54.75, with a volume of 191508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.82 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,547,000 after buying an additional 857,187 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,956,000 after acquiring an additional 35,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 629,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,490,000 after acquiring an additional 57,454 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 315.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 155,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.