Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Up 16.7%

Shares of Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 207,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 295,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Defiance Silver Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

Get Defiance Silver alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Defiance Silver

In related news, insider Breakaway Strategic Resources Segregated Portfolio sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.