JB Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Olin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Olin by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.02. 84,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,050. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,231.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,231.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

