Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,121,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70,820 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in WNS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WNS by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after acquiring an additional 544,328 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in WNS by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 274,908 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in WNS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE WNS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 145,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.04. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WNS. Citigroup boosted their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

About WNS

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

