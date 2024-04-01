Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 49,247 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,247 shares during the period. FlexShopper makes up 1.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of FlexShopper worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 100,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FlexShopper Price Performance
Shares of FPAY stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $1.23. 107,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 13.36. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 million, a P/E ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.
FlexShopper Profile
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
