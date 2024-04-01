Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 351.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,433 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 58.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 30.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,361 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $324,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 605,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,346. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.05.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

