Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OSK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.94.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $124.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.53. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $124.99.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,692,000 after buying an additional 33,470 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 92.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 38.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after buying an additional 34,325 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,750,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,545,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

