Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNMP opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $297.00.

Insider Transactions at Evolve Transition Infrastructure

In other news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak bought 1,536,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $2,135,345.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,536,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,345.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP ( NYSE:SNMP Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

