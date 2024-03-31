Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SNMP opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $297.00.
In other news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak bought 1,536,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $2,135,345.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,536,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,345.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
