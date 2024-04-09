AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $858.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.94 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $573,682.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares in the company, valued at $129,262,289.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,314,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $573,682.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,262,289.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 187.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

