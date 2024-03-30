Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the February 29th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Up 3.2 %
Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.30.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
