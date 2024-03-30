VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTEX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on VTEX from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

VTEX stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VTEX has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.70 and a beta of 1.42.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in VTEX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 156,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VTEX during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VTEX during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VTEX in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in VTEX in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

