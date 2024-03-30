Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COLD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.13.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 555,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 72,197 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 56.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,101,000 after acquiring an additional 334,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 329.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 39,512 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

