Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target at $87.98

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLUT shares. Barclays raised Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

NYSE FLUT opened at $197.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.27. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $226.40.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

