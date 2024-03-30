StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $219.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $25.88.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 143,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

